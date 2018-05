CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thursday is the warmest day of 2018 so far in Charlotte. We're dealing with the heat as well as a severe weather risk.

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said scattered strong storms possible are possible late this afternoon into the evening. The threat is expected to last until 7 p.m.

Panovich said small hail, gusty winds and lightning are the main threats.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC