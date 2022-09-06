Beat the heat: Splash pads, water parks in the Charlotte area

Summer's here and so are the heat and humidity. Here are a few ways to soak up the sun and keep cool in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is here for many schools in the Charlotte area, and Mother Nature has brought plenty of heat and humidity to the Carolinas.

With forecast highs in the 90s for the Charlotte metro as we head into the heart of June, many families will be looking for ways to beat the heat. From community pools and splash pads to a day at the water park, there are plenty of options to soak up the sun while keeping cool.

Free fans for seniors

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is offering free box fans for seniors and adults who receive disability income. The county is giving out these fans at seven locations. Click here for a complete list of participating locations and information on how to register. Walk-ups are not allowed for the free fan program.

Community pools

Mecklenburg County public pools opened on Memorial Day weekend, including Ramsey Creek Beach at Lake Norman. The county plans to operate two public pools all summer long.

Cordelia : Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

: Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center: Noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Both facilities will offer free swim lessons all summer.

Splash Pads

Many communities in the Charlotte area have splash pads in parks for families to enjoy the outdoors without getting too hot. Don't see your local splash pad listed? Text us at 704-329-3600 and we'll add them to our list!

Charlotte

Latta Splash Park: 601 E. Park Ave

Nevin Park Splash Park: 6000 Statesville Road

Clover

New Centre Park: 501 Memorial Drive

Gastonia

Lineberger Park: 632 East Garrison Boulevard

Harrisburg

Harrisburg Splash Pad: 191 Sims Parkway (Pre-registration recommended)

Indian Trail

Crooked Creek Park: 5900 Oakwood Lane

Kannapolis

Village Park: 700 West C Street

Kings Mountain

Patriots Park: 220 South Railroad Avenue

Lincoln County

Beatty's Ford Park: 8335 Shipley Lane, Denver

West Lincoln Park: 369 Hulls Grove Church Road, Vale

Mooresville

Hope Park: 170 Joe Knox Boulevard

Salisbury

Dan Nicholas Park: 6900 Bringle Ferry Road

Carowinds' Carolina Harbor

Carowinds' water park features everything from huge water slides to wave pools and a three-acre kids' area. There's something for everyone, and every Carowinds ticket guarantees guests admission to Carolina Harbor for a full day of fun.

Know the signs of heat stroke

Experts say it's critical to know the signs of heat stroke. Those symptoms include throbbing headache, not sweating, red, hot and dry skin and a body temperature above 103 degrees. Other symptoms are a rapid pulse and a loss of consciousness.

If you experience any of these while outdoors, you should call 911 immediately.