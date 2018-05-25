CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The unofficial start of summer over Memorial Day weekend means fun in the sun -- and the water. There are plenty of places to cool off in Mecklenburg County, and they all open for the season on Saturday.

The spraygrounds will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Best part? They're free!

• Captain Jack, Little Sugar Creek Greenway

• Cordelia Park, 2100 North Davidson St.

• First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St.

• Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

• Nevin Park, 6000 Statesville Rd.

• Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

• West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2400 Kendall Dr.

• Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.

Photo: Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec

Outdoor pools cost $1 per person and will operate on a weekend schedule from Saturday, May 26 – Sunday, Sept. 2 and a weekday schedule from Monday, June 11 – Friday, Aug. 24.

Locations:

• Cordelia Pool, 2100 N. Davidson St.

• Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center, 2014 Statesville Ave.

Operating hours:

• Monday – Saturday: Noon to 7 p.m. (Including Memorial Day and Labor Day)

• Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Ramsey Creek Beach will be open through Labor Day and operate on a weekend schedule from Saturday, May 26 – Sunday, Sept. 2 and a weekday schedule from Monday, June 11 – Friday, Aug. 24. Beach hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A park entrance fee will be collected throughout the summer. However, you can access the beach at no charge by riding a free shuttle from the Cornelius Park and Ride lot, located at 20300 Sefton Park Road. Shuttle hours are on weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo: Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec

© 2018 WCNC