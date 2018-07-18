CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A cold front moved into the Carolinas Tuesday night and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says that's sign of better weather to come.

"We've got some great feeling air moving in," Panovich said.

After studying the long range forecast models, Panovich has a good idea of what to expect weather-wise the rest of summer.

The average high this time of year is 89 degrees and Panovich said below average temperatures are in our future.

"Below average temperatures are coming," Panovich said. "It will definitely be cooler for the next 5-10 days."

Currently the Charlotte area is below average for rainfall totals, but Panovich said that will also change.

"As we go further out into next week precipitation totals get closer to average," he said.

Expect really wet weather across the Southeast next weekend with slightly cooler temperatures.

"Hopefully the rest of the summer won't be as hot and dry."

