CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s through Monday, leaving many families across our area scrambling to find ways to stay cool.

From splash pads to neighborhood pools and even the lakes, people have told NBC Charlotte they’ll be flocking to water this weekend.

Cornelius Police Department’s Lake Patrol Officers, who monitor Lake Norman full time, said they’re expecting Memorial Day size crowds due to the hot temperatures and Mother’s Day holiday.

Sgt. Matthew Figaro, who works with the Cornelius PD Lake Patrol unit, said they’ll have additional patrols out and will be looking for irresponsible boaters.

“We see a lot of boating accidents. It can range from just bump-ups at the docks to people falling overboard,” said Sgt. Figaro.

Police from Lake Norman to Lake Wylie urged boaters to be cautious of their speed, always wear a life-jacket and never drink and operate a boat -- that's a felony offense in North Carolina.

Those seeking to cool off by diving into a refreshing pool may be left high and dry; many pools have not opened yet.

In Mecklenburg County, pools must first be inspected to check for health and safety hazards before being allowed to open. On Friday, the county said inspectors were working to make sure all pools were inspected before Memorial Day.

