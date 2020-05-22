Boater beware: Officials issue warning about dangers on lakes, rivers after heavy rains

You don’t know what kind of debris is underneath the water. So it’s just not safe to venture out into the water no matter how well you know the area.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many people head out to the lakes, rivers and waterways for the Memorial Day weekend, emergency officials are warning about some high water dangers that you’ll want to keep in mind.

Days of heavy rain brought rising water levels all across the region and officials say that can prove to be problematic for both boaters and swimmers.

“Anytime the water rises the dynamic of the river, the lake itself changes,” said Gaston County EMS Deputy Chief James McConnell. “You don’t know what kind of debris is underneath the water. So it’s just not safe to venture out into the water no matter how well you know the area.”

It’s encouraged that everyone out on the water wear a life jacket no matter how much experience you have as a swimmer. But outside the water, emergency management says there are plenty of other concerns too.