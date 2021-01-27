Snow expected across North Carolina Wednesday into Thursday, Panovich says

Brad Panovich is tracking a pair of storm systems that will bring wintry weather to the North Carolina mountains and even more rain to the Charlotte area Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of storm systems moving across the country will bring wintry weather to the North Carolina mountains Wednesday night, with up to 5 inches of snowfall possible before moving east across the state Thursday.

First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said the majority of snow will be in the mountains but there's the possibility of flurries in the foothills, and as far south as Statesville and Salisbury. Just don't expect any accumulation in those areas, mostly wet roads with a lot of rain mixed in.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Ashe, Mitchel and Watauga counties in northwest North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories stretch along the Virginia border all the way to the coast, including the Winston-Salem and Raleigh areas.

Who will see snow?

Despite the highest accumulations staying well north of Charlotte, Panovich believes there could be a surprise burst of snow north of the Queen City.

"Nothing for the Piedmont but that doesn't mean we won't see any weather here," Panovich said. "I actually think maybe we could see a burst of snow in some northern areas, maybe Catawba County, Iredell, Rowan, maybe even Cabarrus County."

Snowfall potential late tonight & early Thursday. The mountains see the main show, but we could see a few flakes from Hickory-Statesville-Salisbury, not much of an impact just wet roads & lots of rain mixed in. Higher amounts possible east around 1-2" #snOMg #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/6fJx3UsxzV — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) January 27, 2021

Winter Storm Timing

Panovich expects Wednesday's rain to linger in the mountains before mixing and eventually turning to snow around 8 p.m. The transition will be dependent upon elevation, with areas above 3,500 feet being more likely to see heavier snow.

The rain is expected to change to snow along the I-40 corridor early Thursday morning, around 2 a.m. By 3 a.m., Panovich says the models are showing a burst of snow all the way from Greensboro to the coast and down to Raleigh. This could also expand south.