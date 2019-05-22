CONCORD, N.C. — A statewide campaign was launched in North Carolina Wednesday to prevent child deaths in hot cars

The demonstration of how fast a car heats up, even on a cloudy, was an effort to spread awareness.

"If you see a child left in a hot car, call 911, break out a window if you have to," said North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner and Safe Kids NC Chairman, Mike Causey. "Get that child to safety."

So far in 2019, there have been seven hot car deaths, including one in North Carolina.

"We had a mother that took her child to work, left the child in the car and when she came out, she found the child unresponsive," Kevin Bounds with Safe Kids NC in Wilkes County told NBC Charlotte.

In addition to this campaign, parents are pushing lawmakers to pass the "Hot Cars Act" which would enforce all new vehicles to come equipped with a special system.

It would recognize if a back door is opened before the car is started, that something or someone is in the backseat. When the driver turns the car off, the dash would issue a reminder to check the backseat.

