CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Weather Service spent Friday surveying storm damage across the Carolinas after severe storms Thursday.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, storm investigators confirmed at least 8 tornadoes touchdowned in the North Carolina and South Carolina Thursday. More tornadoes could be confirmed as the National Weather Service continues to review damage.

Charlotte / Mecklenburg County

PHOTOS: Tornado damage in south Charlotte

An EF-1 tornado with winds of 110 mph traveled nearly 17 miles across south Mecklenburg, through neighbors in Pineville, south Charlotte, and Matthews.

Along the way, the tornado toppled and uprooted trees.

"We saw mostly snapped trees in Pineville," Trisha Palmer with the National Weather Service said. "Most of the structural damage was limited to trees falling on houses."

Tim Porter, City Arborist for the City of Charlotte, said so many trees fell because of the high winds combined with saturated soil.

The storm also caused damage in northern York County, South Carolina near Carowinds, and into Union County near Lawyers Road.

RELATED: NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in south Charlotte

Kings Mountain / Gaston County

Tornado topples high tension electrical towers

Four huge, high voltage transmission lines belonging to Duke Energy were toppled Thursday by an EF-2 tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

The tornado's 130 mph winds caused damage that will take approximately 150 Duke Energy workers to fix this weekend.

The tornado began near Interstate 85 in Cleveland County and continued into Gaston County and through Kings Mountain.

The tornado caused damage over 8.5 miles.

RELATED: EF-2 tornado with 130 mph winds toppled power transmission towers

Kannapolis / Cabarrus County

Kannapolis tornado Kannapolis tornado

An EF-2 tornado with winds of 125 miles ripped roofs from homes in Cabarrus County Thursday, investigators determined Friday.

The tornado was on the ground for 6 miles as it traveled through neighborhoods between Old Salisbury Concord Road and Rimer Road.

"I saw a wall of rain and wind come, so then I bolted for the cat and the closet", one 16-year-old boy told WCNC Charlotte.

RELATED: 16-year-old takes cover in closet as EF-2 tornado rips through Cabarrus home

Albemarle / Stanly County

An EF-1 tornado near Albemarle Thursday caused damage to a child care center, National Weather Service storm surveyors said Friday.

The tornado caused sporadic damage over 7.3 miles between Millingport and northern Albemarle.

In addition to damaging the child care center near Pennington Road, a manufactured home and storage building near Flint Ridge Road were damaged.

RELATED: EF-1 tornado confirmed near Albemarle

Gold Hill / Rowan County

An EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds caused damage south of Gold Hill in Rowan County, investigators determined.

A small barn was destroyed during the tornado's 1.5 mile path.

RELATED: EF0 tornado confirmed in Rowan County

More tornadoes

Teams from National Weather Service offices across the region are continuing to investigate damage.

During storm surveys, the investigators work to determine what caused the damage: a tornado, a microburst, straight line winds, or another type of severe weather. They also work to determine the intensity of the storm.

After one day of storm surveying Friday, at least eight tornadoes were confirmed across the Carolinas, including an EF-1 in Randolph County; an EF-0 in Gates County, North Carolina.

RELATED: Tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in Randolph County, tracking less than half a mile: NWS

RELATED: 'Looks like somebody took a bomb and dropped it' | Tornado rips through neighborhood in Liberty

RELATED: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Aiken County

RELATED: Tornado confirmed in Gates County during Thursday storms