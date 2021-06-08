Dozens of American Airlines flights canceled, passengers stuck at Charlotte airport

Hundreds of people were left with nowhere to go after storms canceled dozens of American Airlines flights. Many will still be stranded for hours waiting to leave.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Passengers were stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday night into Tuesday as strong thunderstorms canceled dozens of American Airlines flights, leaving many people with nowhere to go.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were long lines at ticket counters as folks tried to rebook flights to reach their destination. And since Charlotte is one of American's six major hubs, it's caused a ripple effect across the country at many major airports.

Meanwhile, lines for TSA checkpoints extended throughout the airport's main concourse and ticketing area. Some passengers said their flights were hours behind and it may not be until midday Tuesday they're able to get out of Charlotte.

To make matters worse for passengers, because Monday's cancelations were caused by weather, the airline is not responsible for putting people up in hotels for the night. With many hotels near the airport booked up, many people were forced to spend the night in the terminal during the unexpected layover.

"They said, 'Oh, we can't give you blankets, pillows or cots because of COVID,'" said one woman. "All the hotels were sold out. As far as what they could do? They could have flight crew available. If you have planes scheduled, why are there no flight crews? It's ridiculous."

One person said they were on a plane for 10 hours with just over three hours of actually being in the air. She tweeted at American, saying they weren't allowed off the plane at Charlotte and were only given a cookie and one drink during that time.

@AmericanAir we have been on the plane for 10 hours…..we have only been in the air for 3.5 hours!!! Spent the rest of the time on 3 different airport tarmacs! Help!!! Trapped on a plane STILL! — Liz Shortt (@shorttgirl7) June 8, 2021

American Airlines issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"Yes, our team was working to take care of customers following inclement weather that moved through Charlotte. We're continuing to do everything we can today to get our customers on their way."

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts