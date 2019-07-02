CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The unseasonably warm weather in the Carolinas could make history Thursday.

The forecasted high is 78°, which would crush the record high of 74° set 20 years ago in 1999. The forecasted low is 62°, which would knock off the record max low of 59° back in 1884 -- 135 years ago.

"We could break 2 records tomorrow. A record high and a record max low, which is the warmest low for the date. That 62° would also tie the all-time warmest low on record for February," said First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich.

You may be enjoying near 80° temperatures in February, but the warm air is confusing Mother Nature. Panovich said fruit trees were once again blooming early for the 3rd straight year, in some cases, six to eight weeks early.

"While the weather might feel great, this is way too early for cherry trees to be blooming. Fruit trees owners need to worry about damage with the next freeze this weekend," he added.

Panovich was even seeing numbers pop up for tree pollen already. Allergy season for tree pollen typically doesn't start until late March.

"The cold snap and rain should slow this down big time," he said.

Brad Panovich Meteorologist Well it was bound to happen with the warm-up, tree pollen numbers starting early. The cold snap and rain should slow this down big time. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx

Panovich also joked about the seasons "battling it out in the middle of the country" -- saying some areas were getting a little bit of both. He dubbed the middle area: "Sprinter".