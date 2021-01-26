Thousands without power after strong storms move through Charlotte area

Duke Energy said over 2,000 customers in Mecklenburg County lost power when strong thunderstorms moved through early Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people are without power after strong thunderstorms moved across the Charlotte early Tuesday morning with heavy rain, loud thunder and brilliant lightning strikes.

According to Duke Energy, over 2,200 customers lost power in Mecklenburg County with the majority of those outages occurring in the area of North Craighead Road in north Charlotte. Duke said power lines were knocked down during the storm. Electricity service is expected to be restored by 7:45 a.m. for customers in that area.

Several people posted on social media that loud bangs of thunder woke them around 2:30 a.m. when the storms were right over Charlotte.

The view on Sugar Creek heading from I85 to N. Tryon after powerlines fell nearby on Craighead Road. #wcnc #wakeupclt pic.twitter.com/1uu1WMXb5V — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) January 26, 2021

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle says the strongest storms are moving out of the area but there will be some showers throughout Tuesday morning before rain gives way to cloudy skies. More rain is expected Wednesday, Sprinkle said.

"Light rain showers, not expecting any heavy storms tomorrow," Sprinkle explained. "The majority of the rain will be south of Charlotte, from Rock Hill down to Lancaster and Chesterfield County."