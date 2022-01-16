Charlotte road conditions getting worse as icy mix continues

Charlotte will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain all day Sunday, causing treacherous and dangerous driving conditions on most roads.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Road conditions across the Charlotte area are getting worse as a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow moves over the Carolinas.

Conditions were treacherous on the highways early Sunday, with officials responding to crashes on Interstate 77 and Interstate 277. A truck overturned on I-77 in Mooresville and two cars crashed into a guardrail on I-277. Fortunately, first responders didn't report any injuries in either incident.

WCNC Charlotte's Kendall Morris has been monitoring Charlotte's roads since the winter precipitation starting around 5 a.m. What started as snow soon changed to freezing rain and sleet by 8 a.m. with the ice compacting snow on the roads.

By 9 a.m., Park Road near Fairview was totally covered with ice and snow. Officials have urged people in South Carolina and North Carolina to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary due to the icy conditions.

Jen Thompson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews have been busy clearing the interstates.

"We are busy salting them, plowing where we necessary," Thompson said. "About an inch is what we could possibly plow with if there's something there, but it is an uphill battle."

Thompson said crews can put down brine that will lower the freezing point to the upper teens. She said NCDOT is targeting bridges and overpasses that typically freeze faster.

As of 9 a.m., NCDOT reported most of the roads in the Charlotte area are partially covered or totally covered with a mix of snow and ice.

"It's a good piece of advice to stay inside," Thompson said. "We hope folks are listening to that advice and staying inside and staying warm and enjoying the time with family."

If you must go out, Thompson said NCDOT crews will typically clear interstate highways first, followed by divided US highways (like U.S. 74) and high-volume secondary roads that connect to primary highways.

Heavy snow in the mountains

While Charlotte deals with an icy mess, the North Carolina High Country is turning into a winter wonderland. Heavy snowfall started early Sunday and is expected to last through at least mid-afternoon.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said areas like Boone and some of the ski slopes could see up to a foot by the time this winter storm moves out Monday.

Snowplows going through Lenoir where the snow is piling up! @wcnc @CityofLenoir pic.twitter.com/vIVlv0HetP — Indira Eskieva WCNC (@IndiraEskieva) January 16, 2022

WCNC Charlotte's Indira Eskieva spotted plows working along Highway 321 in Lenoir, where snow was piling up.

Ann Alexander, the innkeeper at the Loville House Inn in Boone, said their phones were ringing off the hook with snow lovers hoping to enjoy the conditions.