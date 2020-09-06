Very muggy with scattered downpours possible Tuesday

It is super muggy across the area with dew points in the 70s.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a very muggy day across the Carolinas Tuesday with the chance for some scattered tropical downpours.

"Not everyone will see them, but if you’re under one it will be very heavy rainfall," said First Warn Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Dew points in the area Tuesday:

71 in Charlotte

73 in Lincolnton

72 Gastonia

“This shows you how much moisture is in the air," explained First Warn Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott. "Whenever we have dew points over 70 degrees that’s when it really just starts to feel tropical and downright muggy outside."

Winds are out of the south so that will keep the heat and humidity around. That moisture in the air will produce scattered downpours Tuesday afternoon.

Some strong storms are possible Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the north and west.

"Wednesday there is a low risk of severe storms, especially in the morning hours," Panovich said.

There’s a plume of moisture that will be over us for the next couple of days until that cold front comes in and starts to dry things out.

There will be showers around on Thursday morning, but rain and storms shift east into the day.