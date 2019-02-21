CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents woke up to thunder in the winter season, so that means it will snow soon, right?

An old wives tale says if thunder occurs in winter it will snow within seven to 10 days.

NBC Charlotte's chief meteorologist Brad Panovich looked into the tale and tracked the number of times winter thunder occurred at any point in the day during December through February dating back to 2011 and if there was any trace of snow within seven to ten days.

Panovich found it snowed within 10 days of winter thunder only 14 percent of the time. He said there is no correlation.