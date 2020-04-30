SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — There was some significant storm damage overnight in South Carolina.

Several homes in Chesterfield County were damaged by falling trees and strong winds.

Charles Raley's home is a scene of destruction.

"Lots of wind, then a rumble like a train," said Raley.

The damage comes after a severe storm tore through Jefferson, South Carolina.

Raley says he was asleep when two trees fell through the ceiling.

One in his granddaughter's bedroom, the other in the hallway.

"It happened in a matter of minutes," Raley said.

The storm took out windows and left debris surrounding the home.

Raley thankful no one was hurt.

"Normally I have five other people all of them are out of town this week, so that was a blessing," Raley.

Across the city, trees uprooted and homes damaged. The roof completely ripped off of the home Traci Williams grew up in.

"It's devastating, its hard to believe, this house with such wonderful memories is pretty much gone now"

There were downed power lines and blocked roads, a trail of destruction everywhere.

The worst behind them, residents looking forward.

"You start planning, I'm thankful to the people in town that have come to help, help clean up so far, I really do appreciate it," Raley said.

NWS says there is no evidence of a tornado, as of right now.

