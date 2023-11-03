Chesterfield County storm damage not caused by a tornado, weather service finds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A severe thunderstorm in Chesterfield County, South Carolina Sunday caused damage to buildings and trees.
Storm investigators with the National Weather Service visited the damage Monday and concluded there was no tornado. Instead, officials found evidence of "straight-line winds," which are produced by thunderstorms. While both straight-line winds and tornadoes produce damage similar in magnitude, the difference comes from whether the winds were rotating, as they would with a tornado, or if they blow in a straight line, as they would with a passing thunderstorm.
RAISE YOUR WEATHER IQ: Understanding straight-line winds
The storm was near Mount Croghan around 2:20 p.m. Photos posted to social media show the storm caused significant damage to the aluminum roof of a garage. The storm also toppled trees and produced pea-size hail. Some of the trees damaged were described as "very large oaks," according to data from the National Weather Service.
For the latest weather alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
The National Weather Service in Columbia, South Carolina, which has jurisdiction over Chesterfield County on behalf of the NWS, was expected to release estimated wind speeds later Monday. On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area. These types of warnings are issued for storms expected to produce winds at least 60 mph.
RAISE YOUR WEATHER IQ: This is when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued
Near Ruby, additional damage was reported to roofs and trees.
the storm caused significant damage to the aluminum roof of a garage. The storm also toppled trees and produced pea-size hail.
No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the storm.
WCNC Charlotte’s Weather IQ YouTube channel gives detailed explainers from the WCNC Charlotte meteorologists to help you learn and understand weather, climate and science. Watch previous stories where you can raise your Weather IQ in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.