Chesterfield County storm damage not caused by a tornado, weather service finds

The storm caused significant damage to the aluminum roof of a garage, toppled numerous trees and produced pea-size hail.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A severe thunderstorm in Chesterfield County, South Carolina Sunday caused damage to buildings and trees.

Storm investigators with the National Weather Service visited the damage Monday and concluded there was no tornado. Instead, officials found evidence of "straight-line winds," which are produced by thunderstorms. While both straight-line winds and tornadoes produce damage similar in magnitude, the difference comes from whether the winds were rotating, as they would with a tornado, or if they blow in a straight line, as they would with a passing thunderstorm.

The storm was near Mount Croghan around 2:20 p.m. Photos posted to social media show the storm caused significant damage to the aluminum roof of a garage. The storm also toppled trees and produced pea-size hail. Some of the trees damaged were described as "very large oaks," according to data from the National Weather Service.

Damage from storms earlier today in Mount Croghan in Chesterfield County via Carla Rollings. This was around 2pm near Lynn Automatic & Centerpoint Church on Hwy 9. @NWSColumbia #scwx pic.twitter.com/VMfJiRrCGj — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) July 24, 2023

The National Weather Service in Columbia, South Carolina, which has jurisdiction over Chesterfield County on behalf of the NWS, was expected to release estimated wind speeds later Monday. On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area. These types of warnings are issued for storms expected to produce winds at least 60 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3 p.m. for Chesterfield County. Storm is approaching Ruby then into Chesterfield... And next into Cheraw. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/BcTDB4s1Nv — KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWCNC) July 23, 2023

Near Ruby, additional damage was reported to roofs and trees.

Downed trees and damage done in Ruby in Chesterfield County with severe storms earlier today. @NWSColumbia #scwx pic.twitter.com/ZVq6iGcYe0 — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) July 23, 2023

No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the storm.