GREENSBORO, NC -- Chris continues to spin off the North Carolina coast, and is strengthening bit by bit. The storm is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

As of 5 a.m., Chris had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm is currently about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras and is moving northeast at about 2 mph. There are no coastal warnings in effect for the Carolinas at this time.

The main issues for the NC coast from Chris will be rough surf and rip currents in the water through midweek.

RELATED | What You Need To Know About Rip Currents

It will be off the coast for the next couple of days. Since the system is over the warm Gulf Stream waters, it will likely strengthen to a hurricane in the next 24 hours or so.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center forecast keeps the storm close to the NC coast through Tuesday, before it gets picked up and taken out to sea on Wednesday.

© 2018 WFMY