Winter weather advisory in NC mountains ahead of dangerously cold weather

Charlotte will experience the coldest temperatures in two years on Christmas weekend, with an Arctic blast creating dangerously cold conditions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas weekend will bring some of the coldest temperatures Charlotte has seen in two years with wintry weather expected in the North Carolina mountains later this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties in North Carolina. Winter weather advisories are issued when snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet or a combination of these wintry elements is expected but conditions will should not be hazardous enough to meet the criteria for a winter storm warning.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of this dangerously cold weather. Cooper's action allows the state to activate emergency operations, waive regulations on transportation and assist in transporting critical supplies to areas in need.

“We know that with the extremely low temperatures North Carolinians will need propane and other heating fuel to keep their families warm,” Cooper said in a news release.

Forecaster Larry Sprinkle said these areas will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain that will eventually change over to snow Wednesday evening through Thursday. Locations impacted by the wintry weather include Blowing Rock, Boone, Jefferson, Lenoir, Morganton and Newland.

The mountains will see a light wintry mix Wednesday night before it changes to rain across North Carolina Thursday. That precipitation could then end as a period of snow Friday, resulting in light accumulation and patches of black ice across the mountains.

The Charlotte metro will experience dangerously cold temperatures this week, with lows falling into the teens on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Afternoon highs will barely top the freezing mark both days.

The WCNC Charlotte weather team has declared Weather Aware days for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the dangerous cold and high winds in the forecast. Any time a person sees the Weather Aware label on the forecast online or on social media, they know it's really about their personal safety, their family's safety and protecting their property.

Christmas weekend forecast

Lows will drop into the mid-teens with wind chills in the single digits for the area Saturday morning. The current forecast low on Christmas Eve is 13 degrees with the high temperatures only expected to reach 32 degrees. Christmas Day will be similar with morning lows around 15 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 30s.

In addition to the cold temperatures, it will be windy across the Charlotte area through Saturday. Strong gusts could result in some downed trees, power outages and wind chill values in the single digits across the state. The mountains could see sub-zero wind chill values this weekend.

