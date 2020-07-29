Doctors warn of heat-related illnesses and injuries

Serious effects include dizziness, fatigue, and even skin burns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the past few weeks, the Carolinas have seen days of 90+ degree temperatures along with an increase of heat-related emergency department visits.

Since May 1st the North Carolina Division of Public Health reports 1,205 ER visits due to the heat and doctors are encouraging people to take more precautions.

“You want to stay hydrated that’s one of the most important things,” Dr. Tom Waters at Cleveland Clinics said.

Other ways to reduce the risk of heat-related illness is when you’re outside for an extended amount of time to take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned area, wear light clothing, and reduce normal activity levels.

If these tips aren’t followed doctors say that’s when signs of trouble can arise.

“The biggest reasons patients come into the emergency department with a heat-related injury is lightheadedness, dizziness and fatigue,” Atrium Health ER Dr. Bryant Allen said.

Another much more serious, but possibly less known heat-related issue is overheated water hoses. First responders say the water sometimes can reach up to 130 degrees and cause serious burns if the water inside the hose meets the skin. That was the case in Las Vegas several years ago when a nine-month-old baby was burnt after being sprayed by a hot water hose.

Last week police in Gainesville, Florida say they arrested 24-year-old Jessica Smith. She's the mother of a toddler who was also burnt by a hot water hose, but the child’s injuries were never reported.