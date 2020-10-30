Duke Energy working to return power after 500,000 lose power in Carolinas

Zeta brought down multiple trees across the Greater Charlotte area but now crews are working tirelessly to return power by the end of tomorrow

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Zeta certainly left its mark on the Carolinas and now Duke Energy is working around the clock to restore power across the Carolinas.

At the height of the storm, more than 500,000 customers in the Carolinas were without power.

Zeta was in and out of the Greater Charlotte area before it was even the afternoon but the number of downed trees was staggering.

“Trees provide a beautiful tree canopy and its what a lot of people love but they’re also the number one cause of power outages," said Meghan Miles with Duke Energy.

Mecklenburg County alone had a peak of about 40,000 people without power due to Zeta but most of those households have had their power returned.

Thousands of crews have been working to resolve this issue including some outside help.

Please stay safe as lineworkers repair #Zeta damage and restore power for all. Avoid downed power lines and always assume they're energized. Latest news: https://t.co/gW8JZTXk23 pic.twitter.com/kC81grEdEi — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) October 30, 2020

“We asked for additional crews to come in from the Midwest and our Florida territories to support our restoration effort hopefully within the next day so everyone can get their lives back to normal,” assured Meghan Miles, Communicator for Duke Energy.

And this process is time-consuming, crews have been working non stop across North and South Carolina cutting trees, resetting poles and restringing lines that may have been brought down by the 40-55 mph winds from Zeta.

“...And they’ve restored half of the customers who lost power within the first 24 hours,” said Miles.

The estimation to restore everyone here locally in the Charlotte area is by the end of Halloween, October 31st which will include working into the evening.

If you would like to check on the status of your power outage… check out the duke energy outage map and click on your area for specific time estimation.