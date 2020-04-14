COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service in Columbia has released more information on the deadly EF-3 tornado that took the lives of two people in Orangeburg County.

The tornado had a maximum rating of EF-3 with estimated maximum winds of 140 mph.

The maximum path width was 770 yards and it traveled 31.5 miles. There were two deaths and at least seven injuries due to the storm.

Here is the Columbia National Weather Service's summary of the storm:

The strong, long-track tornado began just east of the town of Elko in Barnwell County, then moved in a general northeast direction through Orangeburg County, before dissipating southwest of St. Matthews in Calhoun County before reaching I-26.

The tornado path length was over 31 miles, and at its widest point was just under 0.5 miles.

The tornado began near Willis Pond Road along its entire path, there was widespread tree damage. The tornado strengthened as it approached SC Highway 3 and Gardenia Road, where it destroyed and tossed a wood framed home anchored to the ground, lifted a significant portion of a roof on a brick home, destroyed a fifth wheel camper, and knocked over a pivot irrigation system.

The tornado then crossed Norway Road where it snapped multiple power poles. As the tornado reached Fire Rower Road west of Neeses, it intensified further, destroying 3 anchored manufactured homes on Preserver Road near Ninety Six Road.

It was in this area that the 2 known fatalities occurred to residents in a double-wide manufactured home.

The tornado then turned more eastward, crossing Savannah Highway and Dragstrip Road north of Livingston. There were several homes or manufactured homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed in this area.

The tornado gradually weakened as it crossed North Road and dissipated as it crossed into Calhoun County.

According to the National Weather Service, there are several more areas that will be surveyed for possible tornado damage in Midlands.

Two teams will go out Tuesday and more surveys may be needed Wednesday.

