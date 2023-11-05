El Nino Watch Issued: What is El Nino, and why should we care?

This weather change is coming after a rare three years straight of La Nina, which is the opposite of El Nino.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — El Nino is a climate phenomenon that occurs when the surface waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean become warmer than average thus affecting the atmospheric circulation and weather patterns around the world.

The latest El Nino Watch issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center indicates a 62% chance of El Nino developing during the May–July period. That chance rises to more than 80% chance by the fall. This means that conditions are favorable for the onset of El Nino in the next six months but it is not a guarantee that it will happen.

El Nino can have significant impacts on global and regional climate, especially during the winter season.

Some of the typical effects of El Nino include warmer and drier conditions in parts of North America, South America, Australia, and Southeast Asia, and cooler and wetter conditions in parts of Africa, Central America, and the Pacific Islands.

El Nino can also influence the frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones (such as tropical storms and hurricanes), droughts, floods, heat waves, and cold snaps.

For the Carolinas, El Nino usually means a wetter and more relaxed-than-average winter season. El Nino also helps to deter the number of hurricanes due to the increase in wind shear over the Atlantic tropical Basin.

With the high chance of a late summer and fall EL Nino. The number of hurricanes could be deterred by higher wind shear. #ElNino #Tropics pic.twitter.com/AXvjlsxXER — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 12, 2023