El Nino Watch Issued: What is El Nino, and why should we care?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — El Nino is a climate phenomenon that occurs when the surface waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean become warmer than average, affecting the atmospheric circulation and weather patterns around the world.

El Nino usually happens every two to seven years and can last from several months to more than a year. This change coming is after a rare three years straight of La Nina, the opposite of El Nino.



The latest El Nino Watch issued by NOAA Climate.gov indicates that there is a 62% chance of El Nino developing during the May–July period and more than 80% chance of El Nino by the fall. This means that conditions are favorable for the onset of El Nino in the next six months, but it is not a guarantee that it will happen.

El Nino can have significant impacts on global and regional climate, especially during the winter season.

Some of the typical effects of El Nino include warmer and drier conditions in parts of North America, South America, Australia, and Southeast Asia, and cooler and wetter conditions in parts of Africa, Central America, and the Pacific Islands.

El Nino can also influence the frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones, droughts, floods, heat waves, and cold snaps.

For the Carolinas, this usually means a wetter and more relaxed than average winter season. It also helps to deter the number of hurricanes due to the increase in wind shear over the Atlantic tropical Basin.

With the high chance of a late summer and fall EL Nino. The number of hurricanes could be deterred by higher wind shear. #ElNino #Tropics pic.twitter.com/AXvjlsxXER — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 12, 2023