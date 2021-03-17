'Now is the time' | North Carolinians urged to prepare for severe weather Thursday

The state emergency operations center will be activated for Thursday's severe weather, and they’re not the only ones in preparation mode.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina emergency officials say strong tornados, localized flooding, hail, and damaging wind gusts are all possible throughout the state on Thursday.

"All North Carolinians should continue to monitor the forecast as details and expected timing will be refined over the next 12 to 24 hours,” said Will Ray, North Carolina Emergency Management chief of staff.

Ray said the state emergency operations center will be activated for Thursday's severe weather, and they’re not the only ones in preparation mode.

“We have local crews who are embedded in all of our local service territories and they are ready to respond to any outages that come with the severe weather coming our way,” Meghan Miles with Duke Energy said.

Miles said they’ve also monitored the lake levels to ensure there’s enough storage to handle the rain.

“We haven’t had a large rainfall in almost up to two weeks, so we do have enough space in our lake system to accommodate any extra rainfall that heads our way," Miles said.

Rain isn’t the only threat, though. John Wendel with Charlotte Mecklenburg stormwater services said they're concerned about possible debris blockages in creeks. He said crews have inspected 64 usual suspect areas ensuring they’re clear.

“Once you get a tree blockage, any other debris comes in and gets stuck," Wendel said. "That causes the backup of water and that’s what we’re trying to prevent.”

As emergency response teams prepare, Ray said you should too.

“Now is the time to make sure you have several ways of receiving emergency alerts and to review where the safest location at home or work is,” Ray said.

Miles said entering spring storm season, people should also always have an emergency kit prepared.

“Non-perishable food, water, and it's always a good idea to have your cellphones or tablets charged so you can keep up to date with the latest information,” Miles said.

Wendel said crews can't get to every potential blockage site in the county, so if you see a blockage - call 311 to report it.

To report a power outage with Duke, you can call 1-800-POWERON, text OUT to 57801, use the Duke energy app, or through their website here.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office urges Mecklenburg County residents to prepare for the potential of severe weather.

The main threats to be aware of include damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

"We encourage all residents to have a plan in place, know how to receive warnings, and a place for shelter. It is important be weather aware and monitor local forecasts," CMS Emergency Management said.

Understanding watches vs. warnings

It is likely the National Weather Service will issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or a Tornado Watch ahead of the event.

Watches are issued when particular weather conditions, such as thunderstorms or tornadoes, are expected in the hours to follow.

The National Weather Service would issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings when life-threatening weather is occuring in real-time.

This scenerio is already playing out across the South Wednesday, where watches and warnings for tornadoes are issued in states including Arkanas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

If you find yourself within a Tornado Warning, you'll want to:

Move to the lowest, and most interior, room inside a sturdy structure. Put as many walls between you and the outside world as possible.

Stay away from windows and doors.

Cover yourself in a helmet or blanket.

Have shoes and pants on before moving to your safe place. If damage occurs during the storm, you will want to be wearing protective clothing when you emerge from your safe place.

How to receive severe weather alerts

The best way to prepare for severe weather Thursday is to be ready now . You can download the WCNC Charlotte Weather app on your phone to get real-time alerts from the weather team as we track the latest in the area.