CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The weather that's impacted the mountains has moved into the Charlotte metro area and forced folks to prepare for the worst.

In Watauga County, two people tragically died Wednesday evening after a mudslide swept away their home.

“People in North Carolina need to continue to take these conditions seriously because they can prove deadly,” said Governor Roy Cooper, who spent Thursday visiting the mountain counties that have dealt with destruction and devastation.

While the severe weather has been close to Charlotte, the concern was minimal for folks in the Queen City -- until now.

NBC Charlotte spoke with a family who's been on flood watch.

"Yeah, it’s tied off. I’m kind of watching it. If it gets to the caps, I might pull it up on shore.”

Dave and Judy Connelly have lived on Mountain Island Lake for nearly 15 years. A beautiful place --until the water crept up close to their home.

“15, 20 feet, sure.”

With the rain coming down -- Dave's afraid of what tomorrow might bring.

“That we’ll be cutting sheetrock at four feet again and throwing out every wet thing we can find.”

It's happened before, however, the Connellys said they aren't going anywhere -- even if it happens again.

“It’s amazing place to live, [but] I'd like to get my house on stilts.”

A spokesman with Duke Energy told NBC Charlotte Lake Norman is at 100 percent capacity and Lake Wylie is at 99.3 percent capacity.

© 2018 WCNC