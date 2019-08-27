MINNESOTA, USA — If you like the cold, you're going to like what the Farmer's Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter.

Frigid and snowy. That's how they're describing the weather for much of the Midwest, from Montana to Minnesota, down to Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri.

"Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” said Editor Peter Geiger, Philom.

And what's with the "Polar Coaster"? The Farmers' Almanac says we could see a series of ups and downs on the thermometer this winter.

Minnesotans are no strangers to the cold. According to the the Farmer's Almanac outlook, the coldest dip in temperatures will be from the end of January to the beginning of February.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts a "frigid and snowy" winter for much of the Midwest.

Farmers' Almanac

The Almanac also predicts above-average snowfall this season from the Great Plains to the east coast.

RELATED: MnDOT spent whopping $133 million in winter of 2018-19

Earlier this month, MnDOT released their Winter Maintenance Report for the 2018-2019 season. The statewide snowfall average was 97.2 inches, with 31 snow events happening during the season.

The report says the agency responsible for maintaining the state's roads spent $133 million while dealing with weather MnDOT called the worst in a decade.

RELATED: RECORD! Northern MN and Wis. get latest May snowfall over 1-inch