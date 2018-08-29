It's only August, but we're already looking ahead to the winter forecast. And why wouldn't we?

Charlotte's in the midst of one of its hottest summers ever and Monday was the 58th day of 2018 with a high of at least 90 degrees. The average for an entire year is just 44. First Warn Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich expects this summer to crack the top 10 if the current trend continues through the final day of summer later this week.

Today marked day 58 of 90° or higher in #Charlotte. The average for the whole year is 44. #cltwx — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 28, 2018

With 5 days left in Summer 2018 we are set to finish very close to the top ten hottest summers on record. Likely we will move up to at least 10th or even 9th. We are currently tied for 11th. #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/KLmy2zcrcF — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 27, 2018

The Farmers' Almanac has issued its 2018-19 winter outlook and they're predicting a wet winter with "near-normal" temperatures. The Piedmont and foothills are on the edge of the Farmers' Almanac's "colder-than-normal" range, which stretches from the Continental Divide east through the Appalachian Mountains.

Those colder-than-normal conditions are predicted for much of the country with "above normal" snowfall expected in many regions, such as the Great Lakes, New England, and Midwest. As for Charlotte, did you know it always snows in the Queen City?

Now, it's not much, with only about 4 inches annually, but at least a trace of snow has fallen in Charlotte for 140 straight years, according to Panovich.

It also predicts that winter and its stormy conditions will linger through early spring. The almanac is "red-flagging" March 20-23 as a potential timeframe for a potent East Coast storm. Click here to see the Farmers' Almanac full winter forecast.

But before you get too worked up and bombard Brad with Twitter questions, just hang tight. He'll have his annual winter forecast soon enough. Here's last year's as an example of what you can expect Brad later this year.

