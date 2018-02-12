CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The potential for winter weather next weekend is increasing, with the highest confidence for this being in the foothills and mountains.

Winter weather doesn't always mean snow. Instead, it's likely going to be a mixture of sleet, ice, rain and snow.

While the weather could impact a good part of the Carolinas in different ways, Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said there is a very good likelihood that the mountains and foothills in North Carolina and West Virginia will see winter weather.

The Charlotte area could see mixed precipitation over the course of the weekend.

Different models are predicting varying amounts of precipitation, but at this time it is too early to make a precise call. WCNC will be tracking this developing weather throughout the week.

