CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The biggest concern with the next round of rain set to pound the Charlotte area is flooding.

We've already seen streets shut down in Mecklenburg County, water rescues in Union County, and in Gaston County, several people reached out expressing their concern about parts of the Catawba River rising over its banks.

Duke Energy, who's in charge of monitoring water levels, is keeping a close eye on the Catawba River.

“When we see weather that's coming, we begin to prepare by lowering the lake levels to make room in the reservoirs for the expected rainfall amounts,” said Michael Brissie with Duke Energy.

Brissie said the company is closely monitoring every move the water level makes.

"I would say we're within our normal lake levels, we haven't seen any spilling yet although we do expect some later today at [Lake] Lookout and possibly at [Lake] Wateree but for the amount of rainfall we've had, I think it's well within our normal conditions," he said.

Flash flooding from local waterways can leave drivers stranded in an instant. Two people were rescued in Union County on Tuesday and in Mecklenburg County, streets were shut down Monday due to the excessive amount of water.

►RELATED: Water rescues in Union County following heavy rain and flooding

The good news is there are no homes in low-lying areas that are at risk right now, but the Catawba Riverkeeper advised moving boats and any furniture near the water.

© 2018 WCNC