CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Concerns about flooding in Mecklenburg County south of Mountain Island Lake diminished Thursday afternoon after the sun finally broke through.

On Thursday morning, Mecklenburg County warned of flooding in yards of residents who lived on Lake Drive and Riverside Road, just downstream from the lake.

One of those residents who got the warning was Billie Hartis-Miller.

"When I was watching the news and saw all the stuff going on in the mountains, I was worried about those people, but I was also thinking we are getting it next," she said.

Duke Energy Spokesman Rick Rhodes said Mountain Island Lake was a couple of feet short of full-pond, and with no additional rain, there should not be any serious flooding along Riverside Road or Lake Drive.

Billie and her neighbors hoped that was true.

"When they tell us to get out, we have to go through a pasture and I have to find a friend's house to stay. I usually have to leave my cat too and I don't like leaving my cat," Billie said.

Farther up in the mountains near Blowing Rock, the sun was also shining, but days of rain continued to take a toll. Waterfalls Road off of Route 321 had to be closed after a mudslide blocked the road.

