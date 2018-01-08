CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After periodic rain in and around Charlotte, flooding concerns are growing with even more heavy rain in the forecast.

“Normally, our creeks can handle one and a half to two inches of rain in an hour,” said Tim Trautman with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

He added the ground around the creeks and streams is saturated and that means any additional heavy rain won’t be absorbed and will flow into already swollen creeks.

“So when the ground is wet, we need to be more aware that an intense rain event can cause flooding,” said Trautman.

There are some 3,000 miles of creeks and streams around the Queen City. The county has purchased some 400 homes that were located in flood-prone areas and tore them down. However, Trautman said there are still some 4,000 people living in areas that are vulnerable to flooding.

The new threat of bad weather coincides with the 50th anniversary of the creation by Congress of the National Flood Insurance Program. The program, Trautman said, has helped people before and after a flood.

“That insurance program allowed the nation to build out its flood map data and provide insurance for folks so they can protect their assets,” Trautman said.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC