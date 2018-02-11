Welcome to another cold morning for North Carolina. Lows will be well below freezing and with light winds, it will be frosty morning and one you will have to apply some extra elbow grease to scrape that windshield. Lows range from the teens in the mountains up to the mid 20's for the Piedmont.

Your Thursday will be mostly sunny to start but a few more clouds will join us to end the day. After the cold start, we will have highs around 50° (much better than the 40's like Wednesday). More clouds will be present in the mountains with the slightest chance for a brief shower overnight.

Friday will come with more clouds and a few spotty rain showers but most of us will stay dry. Enjoy highs being more seasonal in the upper 50's and an above freezing start.

Saturday will be near 60° and looks to be the wettest day this week (even though Tuesday could challenge that spot along with next Saturday). Sunday highs blast to around 70° with some lingering hit and miss rain showers.

Colder temps settle in slowly but it isn't until next Wednesday that we will really cool off back below 50.

Have a wonderful day!

Chris Mulcahy

