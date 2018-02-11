Some patchy fog and a frosty windshield is how we start our Sunday. Sunshine will be with us with a few more clouds compared to yesterday.

Today will be nice with mild temperatures once again. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. A weak cold front will begin to approach the area Monday, bringing a few showers to the mountains, especially in Tennessee. We'll have more clouds overhead, but it will be mild again with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be PERFECT for travel. Within 300 miles of Charlotte there will be NOTHING to worry about. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Thanksgiving will be great under mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. Clouds increase Friday. Rain moves in late Friday into Saturday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Copyright 2018 WCNC