HAPPY THANKSGIVING! We have a chilly start to the day but it will be under clear skies all day today! Winds will be light and there is no worry for the day! Overnight the clear skies will chill down below freezing making it a frostier morning.

Friday will see some changes throughout the day. Clouds increase for the afternoon and a few showers are possible late evening. Rain will be most widespread on Saturday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday will be cloudy and cool with periods of rain likely. Highs will be in the low 50s across the region. The rain chance is eighty percent during the day and a forty percent chance of showers Saturday evening with temperatures overnight falling into the low-40s. Sunday will be partly sunny and not as cool. Look for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2018 WCNC