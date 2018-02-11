After a foggy morning, the stubborn clouds should burn off leading to some blue sky and warmer highs in the mid to the upper 50's. We will challenge 60° but most will be chillier. Thus, the Panthers game will be problem free but it will be a cloudier tailgate at first but will get brighter through the morning.

Clouds increase later this evening leading to rain mainly after midnight. We are not looking at a lot of rain but we could have some wet bus stops as the kids are returning to school after the long holiday weekend.

We will dry out and clear out by your Monday afternoon, ending the day in glorious fashion and highs similar to today and another warm start in the 40's.

This is brought to us by a passing front that will filter in some cooler and drier air. This means some mostly sunny days Tuesday through Thursday with increasing clouds late on Friday which will be the precursor to our next rain potential on Saturday (the 1st of December). Wednesday will be the coolest day in the 40's with a below-freezing start. Thursday morning will be another freezing morning and highs will get a tad warmer into the mid 50's to end the month of November.

Enjoy your Sunday and drive safe if you are heading home or traveling today!

