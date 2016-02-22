Today

Today will be mostly cloudy warm and muggy. There will be a few showers around the area during the afternoon and evening; conditions will be warm and humid. Chance of rain is 30%

Monday-Friday

There's a good chance of rain each day for the next week. It's all tropical moisture, and Tropical Storm Alberto will influence our weather into next week. The primary concern is rainfall. With the amount that has already fallen, with more on the way--- any wind gust could bring down weak trees. There's a concern for flash flooding, especially in the mountains and foothills. With the influence of Alberto, there's a good chance of showers through the end of next week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s until the end of next week. That's when the area will experience a return to highs in the upper 80s.

