Today

Flash Flood Watch

Rain with some embedded thunderstorms is likely today, tonight and Tuesday. Several inches of rain is possible, and the ground is saturated which could lead to flooding across both North and South Carolina.

Tuesday-Friday

There's a good chance of rain each day this week. It's all tropical moisture, from Tropical Storm Alberto. The primary concern is rainfall. With the amount that has already fallen, with more on the way--- any wind gust could bring down weak trees. There's a concern for flash flooding, especially in the mountains and foothills. With the influence of Alberto, there's a good chance of showers through the end of next week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s until the end of next week. That's when the area will experience a return to highs in the upper 80s.

