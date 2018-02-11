A foggy and misty start with on and off light rain showers is how we start our day today! Lows are a little cooler from Charlotte to the Foothills this morning but some of us are starting in the lower to mid 60's! The bulk of the rain and storms will move through during the first half of the day with some clearing. There is a chance for a few storms into the afternoon but all will be clear by the late afternoon before sunset. Some may even have a little sunshine just before the sun sets!

Tonight will be a mild and a mostly clear night. We will have another warm start in the low 50's with the potential for more fog to start the day. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for another amazing December day!

Tuesday will be another partly sunny day but it will be a chillier day! Highs will be in the lower 50's with some sticking to the 40's (which will become the norm soon). Overnight there is a slight chance for some light snow in the mountains but still, nothing major will come out of it. Also due to this brief warm-up, the roads should be able to handle the light snow, preventing them from being overly slick.

Wednesday will be the coolest day with daytime highs in the mid 40's and Thursday morning will be the coldest dropping below freezing. A high-pressure system will also promote some wall to wall sunshine Thursday. Clouds increase Friday leading to another round of cold precipitation on Saturday. A lot of us will get rain, but there is a chance for a wintry mix for some, so this looks to be the weather highlighter of the week. We will keep you updated on air and online!

Have a great rest of your evening!

