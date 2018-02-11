A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains 9 a.m. and until 8 a.m. for the foothills and northern Piedmont this morning. Reports of ice accumulation on elevated surfaces have been reported including downed powerlines in Morganton. This freezing rain and sleet will change over to all rain and will NOT be an all day event. Rain will end through the afternoon and even by around noon for some. Clouds will clear leading to a little sunshine before the sun sets. Daytime highs will take a hit, only warming to around 50°.

The weather looks great for the Panther's game Sunday! Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase late Sunday as another disturbance approaches the area. Expect rain to move in late Sunday, lasting into Monday morning. Skies will clear into the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Behind that system, it will turn very cold. Expect highs only in the 40s Wednesday before climbing back into the middle to upper 50s by the end of the week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

