Starting the week steamy

After the very warm weekend, Monday will also be hot! Morning temps will be mild near 70 and the daytime high temperatures will again be over 90 degrees! These temperatures are 0-15 degrees above the average for this time of the year but won't last all week!

Active & stormy setup

Tuesday through Wednesday will not be quite as hot, but the rain and storm chance will increase across the Carolinas. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with more steady rain all day Wednesday. More rain and a few storms are possible again Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times, with a 7-day rainfall total near 3" to 4" in some locations. The severe risks are low at this point through midweek, but we will have to watch for thunderstorms that move over the same locations over and over again, this could lead to flooding!

Copyright 2018 WCNC