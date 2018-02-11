Tonight we are dropping below freezing once more and can expect skies to remain clear and winds to be on the calm side! Lows will be in the low to mid 20's with some areas in the mountains dropping into the teens.

Tomorrow will milder with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies across the area. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Friday will be even warmer with a high around 60 with clouds increasing throughout the day. Friday night there's a forty percent chance of showers, with lows in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday will be cloudy with showers likely and highs in the low 60s. Ir'a more rain Saturday evening and overnight. Sunday will be warm, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. There's a fifty percent chance rain. Skies will become partly cloudy by late Sunday night, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Have a wonderful evening!

Chris Mulcahy

