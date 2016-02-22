Hot and humid are the keywords in the forecast again today. Heat Index temperatures will be as high as 100 to 102 degrees across the region. There's a thirty percent chance of a few showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Thursday will be just as hot and humid, with a better chance of showers and a few storms. Friday won't be as hot. There's a better chance of rain and thunderstorms with afternoon temperatures around 90.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday should be partly sunny with a fifty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a return of highs in the mid-90s, with only a stray storm.

