Enjoy one more day of really nice and mild weather for the region. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s, with areas east and southeast---in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny with light winds locally. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and considerably cooler, with highs in the low 50s, with winds north five to ten mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid 40s. It will be much colder Wednesday night, as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Thursday should be mostly sunny and chilly. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Look for scattered clouds Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend: A storm system will track into the Carolinas, with the potential for wintry weather. We could see a mix of rain, sleet, and snow locally with snow likely in the mountains. It's still early, so this is an evolving situation and we'll keep updating the forecast. Temperatures at night this weekend will be in the 30s and in the upper 30s to low 40s during the daytime.

