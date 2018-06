There is a Code Orange Ozone Alert for today; meaning conditions will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including the very young and old, as well as people with asthma. Look for a fair amount of sunshine today with readings this afternoon climbing to near 90 degrees. There will is a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm today with a higher chance Sunday. We can expect more of the same type of weather conditions Sunday and again Monday.

Copyright 2018 WCNC