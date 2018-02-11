A cold front will move through the area tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s and 30s. There could be a few snow showers in the mountains, especially on the Tennessee side.

Temperatures will plummet over the next several days. Highs will dip into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, staying nice and dry.

Looking ahead to the weekend: A storm system will track into the Carolinas, with the potential for wintry weather. We could see a mix of rain, sleet, and snow locally with snow likely in the mountains. It's still early, so this is an evolving situation and we'll keep updating the forecast. Temperatures at night this weekend will be in the 30s and in the upper 30s to low 40s during the daytime.

