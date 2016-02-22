Tuesday was a nice break from the heat and humidity, but it came back today. It gets even worse as we get closer to the weekend. It will take a few days of warmer and more humid weather before the real heat ramps up by Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures by Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-90s with the possibility of upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday. Ofc course with the heat and humidity there will be the isolated and scattered late day storm chances. Overall the chance is small around 20-40%,

