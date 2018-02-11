Look for areas of light rain and drizzle with patchy fog this morning. Skies will clear during the afternoon, with highs in the upper 50s. Winds 10-20 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold with winds 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low 50s. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 20s Tuesday night under clear skies, with light winds. Wednesday will be unseasonably cold, with highs only in the upper 40s across the region. It will be cold Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s across the region.

Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be milder with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday, with low temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

