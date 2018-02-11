Skies will clear overnight as the storm system that brought us the rain and ice pulls away from the area, allowing temperatures to plummet! Expect lows in the teens in the mountains and 20s and 30s everywhere else. The clouds will stick around in the mountains with snow showers expected overnight.

The sun will make a comeback Friday and will stick around for a while. Highs Friday will be in the middle 50s, climbing into the upper 50s Saturday. As our winds shift, expect highs in the 60s Sunday and Monday with dry conditions. As we get closer to Thanksgiving, it will be dry with highs in the middle 50s.

