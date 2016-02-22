Saturday will start with a chance of showers in the morning. It will be the coolest day we've had in weeks, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The shower chance is around forty percent. Saturday night will be pleasant, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday should be pleasant, with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny with more typical July temperatures--- the upper 80s, under mostly sunny skies. Look for a return to the low 90s Tuesday and mid-90s Wednesday afternoon.

